Kansas City Tops RedHawks in Game 2 of Series

June 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FARGO - The Kansas City Monarchs scored seven runs in the first four innings Tuesday night on their way to a 7-4 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks managed 10 hits in the loss.

Juan Fernandez, Brendon Dadson and Aidan Byrne each had two knocks for Fargo-Moorhead and Dadson hit a two-run homer - his first of the year - to right in the third inning.

Colten Davis got the loss for the RedHawks after allowing six runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The RedHawks and Monarchs continue their four-game series on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch for Military Appreciation Night is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.







