Goddard's Gem Leads Monarchs to Tight Win
June 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
FARGO, N.D. - In a game that came down to the final batter, the Kansas City Monarchs' pitching staff stood tall, leading the team to a 3-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Wednesday night from Newman Outdoor Field.
Jackson Goddard earned the win, throwing six innings of two-run baseball. Relievers Jake Brentz, Blake Goldsberry and Tyler McKay each tossed a scoreless inning to guide the Monarchs (17-7) to victory.
Alvaro Gonzalez and Josh Bissonette supplied RBI singles for Kansas City in a three-run second inning. Those runs held up despite a late push from the RedHawks (14-10).
The Monarchs hold the best record in the American Association after taking two out of three from their division rivals in Fargo. The finale of the four-game series is scheduled for Thursday at 7:02 p.m.
"As a team, I think we're really happy with the start that we're off to," Goddard said. "It's a cliche, but we'll take it one day at a time and see how many series wins we can keep stacking. Everything's clicking right now."
Goddard struck out seven batters, matching his season high, without allowing a walk.
"The fastball was working well tonight," the former Kansas Jayhawk said. "I was able to execute it at the top of the zone. I was happy with the way I was able to execute."
Goddard's only blemish was a two-run home run from RedHawks second baseman Peter Brookshaw over the short porch in right field. It was Brookshaw's second home run in three games.
McKay is now 5-for-5 in save opportunities as the Monarchs' closer. Neither Brentz nor Goldsberry allowed a baserunner to reach in their respective innings.
"In a way, that sixth inning almost feels like a save opportunity for me," Goddard said. "Knowing that it's going to turn over to [the bullpen], we're probably going to be all right."
RedHawks starter Greg Minier threw seven innings of three-run ball to take the hard-luck loss.
UP NEXT
Daniel Martinez will get the start for the Monarchs in Thursday's series finale. Orlando Rodriguez will get the ball for Fargo-Moorhead. Fans can hear every Monarchs road game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.
