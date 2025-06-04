Cougars Blank Goldeyes in Series Opener

June 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (10-13) were shut out 5-0 by the Kane County Cougars (10-12) Tuesday evening at Blue Cross Park, dropping the opening game of the three-game series.

Kane County opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a wild pitch by Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd that brought Armond Upshaw home. Despite the run, Boyd (0-2) turned in a quality start in his home debut, allowing just one hit and one earned run over six innings, walking two and striking out five.

The Cougars padded their lead in the eighth. After Nilo Rijo crossed the plate on a single from Trendon Craig, Josh Allen followed with a two-run single to give the visitors a 4-0 advantage. Craig added his second RBI single of the night in the ninth to make it 5-0.

Winnipeg's bullpen faltered late. Derrick Cherry held the line with a scoreless seventh, but Tasker Strobel surrendered three unearned runs in the eighth, and Will Sierra gave up another run in the ninth on three walks and a hit. Ben Onyshko struck out the only batter he faced to end the eighth.

Kane County starter Chris Mazza (1-2) silenced the Goldeyes' bats, tossing six scoreless innings while giving up just three hits, walking one, and striking out six.

The series resumes Wednesday morning with an 11:00 a.m. start. Jesse Galindo (0-1, 4.42 ERA) gets the ball for Winnipeg, while Westin Muir (2-1, 2.17 ERA) will counter for Kane County.

The series resumes Wednesday morning with an 11:00 a.m. start. Jesse Galindo (0-1, 4.42 ERA) gets the ball for Winnipeg, while Westin Muir (2-1, 2.17 ERA) will counter for Kane County.

