Clutch Single by O'Tremba Leads Goldeyes to Series Win

OCONOMOWOC, WI - A clutch base hit by Tanner O'Tremba gave the Winnipeg Goldeyes (10-12) a late lead and an eventual 4-3 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds (11-9) at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Sunday afternoon.

With two out in the top of the ninth inning, O'Tremba lined a single to centre field that brought Ray-Patrick Didder in from third base and broke a 3-3 tie.

Trevor Brigden (W, 1-2) pitched around a one-out ground rule double down the left field line by Ray Zuberer III clinch the win for Winnipeg.

For the third consecutive game, Lake Country opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Daunte Stuart came home on Luke Roskam's sacrifice fly to centre.

Luis Avilés Jr. hit a solo home run to left-centre field in the home half of the third to increase the DockHounds' lead to 2-0 before the Goldeyes stormed back with three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead.

Max Murphy continued to swing a hot bat, with a two-run double off the wall in right-centre that scored Kevin García and Didder to tie the contest at 2-2. Then Gustavo Sosa hit Winnipeg's second three-bagger of the ballgame to plate Murphy for a 3-2 Goldeyes lead.

Lake Country tied the game in the seventh inning when Ryan Hernández singled through the left side of the infield to bring Zuberer in to score.

Mitchell Lambson started for Winnipeg and went five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one. Will Sierra, Ryder Yakel, and Brigden covered the final four frames out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.

DockHounds starter Jacob Nix also worked five innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and fanning eight. Eric Torres (L, 1-1), the fourth Lake Country reliever of the day, gave up the deciding run on two hits in his only inning of action.

The Goldeyes are off Monday before returning to action at Blue Cross Park Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT when they will host the Kane County Cougars. Luke Boyd (0-1, 10.80 ERA) is expected to get the call for Winnipeg, while fellow right-hander Chris Mazza (0-2, 2.34 ERA) will take the mound for Kane County.

Trevor Curl will have all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The six-game homestand will include another weekday matinee, Friday fireworks spectacular, and Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

