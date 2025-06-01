Cougar Pitchers Quiet Lincoln Offense

June 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Geneva, Illinois - Three Kane County pitchers combined to no-hit the Lincoln Saltdogs as the Cougars recorded a 9-0 win in the rubber game of a three-game series, Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Kane County (9-12) scored nine runs off 14 hits and committed one error. Lincoln (7-14) had no runs with no hits and committed one error.

A couple of consecutive two-out scoring innings sparked the Kane County offense. In the bottom of the first, facing Lincoln starter Nate Blain, Todd Lott hit a bouncing ball over the third base bag, that was fielded by Rolando Espinosa. His throw was offline, and Jack Dragum's slap tag attempt ended with the ball bouncing into right fielding, advancing Lott to second. Then, Nick Dalesandro drew a walk. The next batter, Josh Allen, hit a two-RBI double, scoring Lott and Dalesandro to make it a 2-0, Kane County lead. The next batter, Thomas Jones, singled, scoring Allen, to push the lead to 3-0. Claudio Finol singled, driving home Jones, to make it a 4-0 Cougar advantage.

In the bottom of the second, Todd Lott drew a two-out walk. Then, Nick Dalesandro singled. The next batter, Josh Allen, hit a three-run home run to right field, making it a 7-0, Cougar lead.

Kane County added another run in the bottom of the third. Claudio Finol led off with a walk. Then, Tripp Clark singled, putting runners on the corners. The next batter, Gali Cribbs, Jr. reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Finol to put the Cougars up, 8-0.

The Cougars added one more in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever, Gaylon Viney, Todd Lott led off the inning with a double. Then, Nick Dalesandro singled. Josh Allen capped off his day with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Lott, to make it 9-0.

Lincoln was hitless going into the bottom of the ninth, and Kane County Cougar reliever Jake Gozzo kept it that way by retiring the side, in order, to end the game.

Kane County starting pitcher Vin Timpanelli (2-2) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Sommer pitched 1.0 inning with two strikeouts. Jake Gozzo pitched 1.0 inning with one strikeout.

Saltdogs starter Nate Blain (2-2) took the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings, giving up eight runs, four earned, off ten hits, struck out three and walked two. Dylan Castenada pitched 2.2 innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and two walks. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out one. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off two hits and struck out one.

Offensively for the Cougars, Todd Lott was 3-for-4. Nick Dalesandro was 2-for-3. Josh Allen was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and six RBI's. Claudio Finol went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Tripp Clark was 3-for-4. Gali Cribbs, Jr. was 0-for-2 and drove in one run.

Both teams are off Monday. Kane County will begin a series at Winnipeg, Tuesday, while Lincoln starts a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch on Tuesday night is 6:35 p.m. from Franklin Field, in Franklin, Wisconsin. RHP Karan Patel (1-2, 10.67 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Milwaukee will throw LHP Jhordany Mezquita (2-1, 3.27 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for the Saltdogs will be Friday, June 6th, when Lincoln hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be "Free Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Saltdogs Sling Bag giveaway", sponsored by Assurity. In addition, it will be the Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program Kick-off, plus, there will be post-game fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







