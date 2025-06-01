Chicago Scores 12 Unanswered Runs, Takes Series from RailCats

June 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, Indiana) One day after walking off the Chicago Dogs, the Gary SouthShore RailCats couldn't keep the momentum going, falling 12-3 in Sunday afternoon's series finale at the Steel Yard.

The Dogs broke the game open late, scoring six runs in the eighth and adding two more in the ninth. Chicago finished with 12 runs on 11 hits, including two RBIs from Henry Kusiak and three RBIs from T.J Hopkins, who doubled twice. Starter Connor Curlis earned the win with six strong innings, allowing just two earned runs and striking out six.

The RailCats tallied seven hits, including solo home runs from LG Castillo and Baron Radcliff. Radcliff sent his home run to the bullpen over the right-center wall, marking his third homer of the year. Despite the long balls, Gary's pitching staff struggled, walking seven and allowing nine earned runs across five arms. Andres Diaz made the start for Gary, going 4.2 innings while allowing one earned run on five hits.

The RailCats return to action Tuesday night for a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds, and then another three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The RailCats return home on July 10th, as they face off against the Sioux Falls Canaries for a three-game series.







American Association Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.