Murphy's Grand Slam Lifts Goldeyes To Victory Over Dockhounds

May 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes' Max Murphy at bat

OCONOMOWOC, WI - Max Murphy launched a decisive grand slam to dead centre field in the fifth inning, propelling the Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-12) to a 7-2 win over the Lake Country DockHounds (11-8) Saturday evening at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, snapping Winnipeg's three-game losing skid.

Lake Country opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Ray Zuberer III. The Goldeyes responded in the third when Ramón Bramasco singled in Evan Alexander to tie the game at 1-1.

The turning point came in the top of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Jake Guenther drew a walk to push Winnipeg ahead 2-1. Just three pitches later, Murphy crushed a grand slam to centre, giving the Goldeyes a commanding 6-1 lead. It was Murphy's team-leading fourth home run of the season.

The DockHounds added a run in the seventh on a single by Brian Rey, but Jacob Robson answered with a solo shot in the eighth to restore Winnipeg's five-run advantage.

Zan Rose (W, 1-0) earned the win in his professional debut. In a quality start, he tossed six innings, allowing just one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out three. Luke Hansel (L, 2-1) took the loss, surrendering five earned runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Goldeyes' bullpen trio of Tasker Strobel, Ryder Yakel, and Ben Onyshko combined for three innings of relief, giving up just one run while striking out six.

Lake Country's relievers handled the game from the fifth inning on. Beau Philip struck out three and walked one in 1.1 innings, Bryce Bonnin allowed one run over two innings with three strikeouts, and Connor Fenlong pitched a clean ninth with one strikeout.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CDT. The Goldeyes will send Mitchell Lambson (3-0, 3.52 ERA) to the mound, while the DockHounds counter with Jacob Nix (1-0, 3.38 ERA).

Fans can tune in live on CJNU 93.7 FM or stream online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. A free video stream is also available at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park on Tuesday, June 3 to open a series against the Kane County Cougars. The six-game homestand features a weekday matinee, Friday night fireworks, and Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information on 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

