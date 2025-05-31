Sioux City Walks off in Extras

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (13-7) overcame a four-run deficit in the first inning to win 10-9 as the Cleburne Railroaders (13-7) couldn't slug their way to a victory. Despite smashing three home runs, the Railroaders couldn't finish off Sioux City.

Joey Murray walked the first two batters he faced in the top of the first inning and then had to face Kyle Martin, who clubbed the first of his two home runs to give the Railroaders a 3-0 lead. Former Philadelphia Phillie Aaron Altherr crushed an 0-1 pitch way over the left field wall. Before the X's even had a chance to hit, they were down 4-0.

Fast forward to the ninth inning when Cleburne led 9-6. The Rail Roaders picked up an insurance run in the ninth, and the X's fell short in the bottom of the ninth, putting Sioux City in a three-run hole. Zeke Wood, who came into pitch in the eighth inning, gave up a solo homer to Abdiel Layer leading off the bottom of the ninth to shorten the lead to 9-7.

Two outs later, Shumpert sent a jam shot to second base, which should have ended the game, but his throw missed Kyle Martin at first base completely. Shumpert's reached, and the game continued with Jake Meyer, who came in after Austin Davis pinch ran for Byrne, representing both the tying run and the final hope for Sioux City. Meyer rolled over deep in the hole at short, and Cooper Weiss, who got dirty to snatch the ball up, couldn't make the heroic through to retire Meyer at first. Henry George, who had three hits already in the game, singled to center field, loading the bases.

A Sioux City Explorer occupied each base. The tying run was at second, the winning run at first, and Vooletich came to the plate with a chance to be a hero. He fell behind 0-2 and then blooped a double down the right field line in front of Steven Rivas, scoring both Shumpert and Meyer, tying the game, and giving Torin Montgomery a chance to send the Sioux City faithful home happy. Montgomery battled but ultimately popped out to third base, ending the threat and sending the contest to extra innings.

Cooper Weiss started the inning at second base, moved to third on Brocato's fly out, and stayed at third when Morrow grounded out to the hot corner- already with three hits on the day, former Baltimore Oriole and Seattle Mariner Shed Long Jr had a chance to give the Railroaders the lead. Jaren Jackson forced him to ground out to Josh Day to end the inning, allowing Sioux City to win the game with just one swing in the bottom of the tenth.

Theo McDowell (0-1) came on in the tenth, with Torin Montgomery starting the inning at second and struck out Luis Toribio. He then intentionally walked Abdiel Layer to put the double play in order. The next batter, Josh Day, flew out to deep center field, allowing Montgomery to tag to and head to third. The winning run was now just 90 feet away.

D'Shawn Knowles had a chance to win the game and worked a full count against McDowell, walking to load the bases. Shumpert had another opportunity to win the game but grounded into a 6-5 Fielder's Choice to end the frame and head to the 11th inning.

The speedy Long began the 11th at second base and was gunned down at third base on a strike-'em-out-throw-'em-out double play. Kyle Martin singled, notching his third hit of the game, and that was it for Jaren Jackson. Nate Gercken (1-0) relieved the lefty and came in for his franchise-leading 194th career appearance, facing Aaron Altherr with the go-ahead run at first base. The tall righty forced an infield flyout for the final out of the inning, sending the game to the bottom of the 11th, still tied at nine.

Shumpert was the runner at second to start the inning. Jake Meyer struck out, but George was walked, and Vooletich was hit by a pitch, allowing Montgomery to win the game with just one out. He rolled over to Weiss at shortstop, who got the second out at second base, but Montgomery beat the throw, Shumpert scored, and the X's walked it off for the third time this season.

With the win, Sioux City stays within a half-game of the West Division lead behind the Kansas City Monarchs and joins Kansas City as the only two teams with 13 wins in the American Association.

The Explorers and Railroaders will play game two of the three game series Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Park with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. and the gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

