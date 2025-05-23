Chicago Slips Past RedHawks in Series Finale

May 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks catcher Miguel Ojeda Jr.

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks catcher Miguel Ojeda Jr.(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - The Chicago Dogs limited the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to four hits Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field to claim a 4-0 win in front of 2,486 fans.

Colten Davis got the loss for Fargo-Moorhead despite a quality start, throwing six innings and allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

A highlight for the RedHawks came in the fourth inning when shortstop Michael Hallquist barehanded a ball and fired to Marcus Chiu, who made an athletic stretch at first base to put out a Chicago batter.

The RedHawks will now head on a nine-game road trip beginning Friday in Sioux Falls before returning to Fargo on June 2 for a four-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.