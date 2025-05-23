Chicago Slips Past RedHawks in Series Finale
May 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Chicago Dogs limited the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to four hits Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field to claim a 4-0 win in front of 2,486 fans.
Colten Davis got the loss for Fargo-Moorhead despite a quality start, throwing six innings and allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
A highlight for the RedHawks came in the fourth inning when shortstop Michael Hallquist barehanded a ball and fired to Marcus Chiu, who made an athletic stretch at first base to put out a Chicago batter.
The RedHawks will now head on a nine-game road trip beginning Friday in Sioux Falls before returning to Fargo on June 2 for a four-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs.
Images from this story
|
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Garrett Alexander
(Dylan Engel)
|
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Colten Davis
|
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks catcher Miguel Ojeda Jr.
(Dylan Engel)
American Association Stories from May 23, 2025
- 'Cats Rally, Lose in Extras against Sioux City - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Split Doubleheader Leads 'Hounds to 4th Straight Series Win - Lake Country DockHounds
- Day Saves the Day in Extra Innings - Sioux City Explorers
- Chicago Slips Past RedHawks in Series Finale - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.