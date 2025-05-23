'Cats Rally, Lose in Extras against Sioux City

(Sioux City, IA) The RailCats were finishing the first leg of their six-game road trip, after the game the 'Cats would head up to Canada to face the Goldeyes. But before they headed North, the RailCats would have to finish their series with the Explorers and prevent a sweep.

Sioux City struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a Luis Toribio grounder to first to get the first run of the game. The Explorers would strike for four runs in the bottom of the fourth on five hits against Deyni Olivero. The score was 5-0 after four.

The 'Cats were on the comeback trail in the top of the fifth. Cooper Edwards was hit by a pitch, and Nick Ultsch would smack a triple off the wall in right field to bring around the first run. Olivier Basabe drove in Ultsch, and Basabe scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.

Jake Allgeyer in the eighth split the lead to one with a sacrifice fly to right field. And with two outs in the top of the ninth, Jairus Richards laid down a bunt to get on board. Richards stole second to get himself into scoring position where Joe Suozzi would line one into left-center for a game-tying hit.

In the bottom of the ninth, Abdiel Layer would strike out and take off to first on a drop third strike. Jonathan Waite's throw was low, and Jose Contreras dug it out but the umpire ruled Layer safe. But after discussion amongst the umpires, they reversed the call and sent the game to extras.

After the 'Cats couldn't score in the top of the tenth, Layer moved up to third on a ground ball to Basabe for the first out. RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers would intentionally walk the next two guys to load up the bases for Josh Day. Day would single to win the game and give Sioux City the win 5-4.

The RailCats take on the Goldeyes tonight at Blue Cross Park, first pitch is scheduled for 7:00. Chris Erwin will make his third start of the 2025 season and he will face RHP Ryder Yakel.







