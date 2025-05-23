Split Doubleheader Leads 'Hounds to 4th Straight Series Win

May 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Lake Country won its fourth-straight series to open the 2025 season after another walk-off victory against Sioux Falls in game one of Thursday's matinee doubleheader.

Jacob Nix didn't get the win but was excellent in his third start of the year, throwing seven scoreless innings with no walks while scattering just three hits through the outing to six strikeouts.

Offense was at a premium in the first game, with five total hits between the DockHounds and the Canaries. Luis Aviles Jr. broke up Sioux Falls' no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh with a single but was stranded at first base.

Eric Torres came into the game and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, notching another strikeout along with two flyouts to hold Sioux Falls scoreless.

Tripp Clark pinch-ran to start at second base in extras for Lake Country. After Brian Rey laid down a sacrifice bunt, Nick Northcut singled up the middle for a 1-0 Hounds victory, the second-straight walk-off win at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

"There's no need to overcomplicate it when I'm up there, even when it's a quiet day offensively," said Northcut. "My job was to put solid contact in play...just wanted to keep a simple approach up there and not try to do too much."

Education Day's second game saw more stifled offenses. Kelvan Pilot was sharp to start but allowed back-to-back doubles in the third inning for a 1-0 Canary lead.

Jace Baumann came into the game to relieve Pilot in the fourth. Baumann cruised to six strikeouts in four innings of action. An unearned run was the only blemish on his day after a ball got through Northcut at third base for a two-run Sioux Falls advantage.

"I was just trying to force weak contact and keep it as close as possible," said Baumann.

Thomas Dorminy threw a complete game shutout for the Canaries in Game Two, allowing just three hits - singles to Clark and Aaron Hill along with a double to Ryan Hernandez.

At Thursday's end, Lake Country improves to 8-3 on the year while Sioux Falls climbs to 6-6. The DockHounds begin a six-game road trip to Kansas City and Lincoln on Friday before returning home for a nine-game homestand, starting on May 30th against Winnipeg.







