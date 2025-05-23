Military Tribute Weekend

May 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers fresh off a three-game sweep of the Gary SouthShore Railcats and sporting a 9-4 record continue the first homestand of the season with game one of a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The three-game series begins tonight at 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The Explorers will tip our caps to our service men and women all weekend long for our Military Tribute Weekend presented by Scheels.

Explorers Opponent

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, May 23-25

Friday, May 23-7:05 p.m.

FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAYS: Kyle Marman T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Kyle Marman for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, May 24-6:05 p.m.

MILITARY HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a camo hat courtesy of Scheels.

Sunday, May 25-4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel will get in free! Compliments of Scheels.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series, the Explorers will be off on Memorial Day, May 26, but they will be back on the road to begin a three-game series Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas against the Kansas City Monarchs. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

