Henry Closes in on Home Run Record, Birds Drop Opener at Milwaukee
May 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Franklin, WI - Jabari Henry moved within one homerun of tying Reggie Abercrombie for the all-time American Association record as the Canaries fell to Milwaukee 9-4 on Friday.
Henry smacked a two-run shot in the top of the first inning, his 145th career longball. Trevor Achenbach led off the top of the second with a double and later scored on a fielder's choice but Milwaukee responded with nine unanswered runs over the next three innings and never looked back.
The Canaries scored a run in the top of the eighth when Scott Combs drove in Mike Hart with a sacrifice groundout.
Five different Canaries recorded a hit while Zach Veen and Will Levine each struck out one during a scoreless relief inning. The Birds are now 6-7 and return to action Saturday at 6:00pm.
