Canaries Walked off at Lake Country

May 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - The Sioux Falls Canaries were walked off by Lake Country 3-2 in ten innings on Tuesday.

The two teams held each other scoreless for four frames before Lake Country took the lead with a two-run homerun in the fifth.

Josh Rehwaldt drew a leadoff walk to begin the top of the sixth, stole second base and scored via two wild pitches.

The Canaries put two runners in scoring position with one out in the seventh but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

Rehwaldt tripled to leadoff the eighth inning and scored again on a wild pitch to tie the game. Neither team could plate a run for the remainder of regulation.

The Canaries loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the tenth but three consecutive strikeouts helped the DockHounds escape the jam. Lake Country won the game in the bottom half with an RBI single.

Jordan Barth finished with three hits to lead the Canaries, who dip to 5-5 overall. The two teams resume their three-game series Wednesday morning at 10:20am.







