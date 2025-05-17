Birds' Hot Start Not Enough in Setback to Chicago

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to a 5-0 lead after one inning and smacked five homeruns for the contest but Chicago rallied to win 9-8 Saturday night at the Bird Cage.

Calvin Estrada led off the first inning with a double before Hunter Clanin drilled a two-run homerun. Mike Hart clobbered a solo shot a batter later to give Sioux Falls a 3-0 edge. Jordan Barth followed with a single and Ernny Ordonez roped a two-run homerun before Chicago could escape the jam.

Each team hit a solo homerun in the second inning; former big leaguer Chance Sisco in the top half before Josh Rehwaldt drilled a ball 501 feet in the home portion.

The Dogs answered with two runs in the third inning before scoring six times in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Scott Combs homered to start the bottom of the sixth and Rehwaldt made it a one-run game with an RBI double in the eighth. The Canaries put the winning run on base in the ninth inning but could not score.

Combs finished three of the Birds' 14 hits as Sioux Falls dips to 4-4 on the season. The two teams wrap up the three-game series Sunday at 4:05pm.







