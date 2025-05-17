Railroader Offense on Another Level Friday Night in Gary Southshore

Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders must not have been happy after their loss on Thursday afternoon, because they won by the score of 20-7 on Friday evening. Cleburne had a team high 18 hits, including 13 for extra bases.

The Roaders did not waste any time, when Aaron Altherr hit a three-run shot in the first. Lamar Sparks stepped up right after and made it back-to-back, for a four run opening frame. Shed Long added a run in the second with an RBI double to bring home Cooper Weiss.

The offense really started to implode in the fourth, starting with an RBI single from Weiss. The next at-bat, Long hit his third extra base hit in as many at-bats with a three-run home run. Two batters later, Kyle Martin joined the party with a solo blast, for a five-run fourth inning.

Cleburne then scored six in the fifth inning, all with two outs. Long and Dustin Peterson had back-to-back RBI singles, followed by an RBI double from Martin. Then, Altherr put the exclamation mark on the inning, with his second three-run blast of the night.

Weiss hit the sixth homer of the game with a two-run shot in the sixth. We then saw back-to-back RBI doubles from Sparks, and Anthony Brocato, to increase the run total to an even 20.

On the pitching side of things, Mike Shawaryn earned his first win of the season with a quality start. He tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs and walking just one. This was the first win by a Roaders starting pitcher so far this season.

Saturday and Sunday will both be afternoon games at the U.S. Steel Yard, at 4:00 and 2:00 respectively. Cleburne has guaranteed at least a series split, but will have two chances to win the six game set this weekend.







