RailCats Fall to Cleburne 10-6

May 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) In game five of the RailCats opening homestand, Gary fell to the Cleburne Railroaders 10-6 on Saturday evening.

The RailCats opened up the scoring on Saturday on an Oliver Basabe double, scoring Jose Contreras from second. The RailCats looked promising early as they led 2-1 after three.

The Cleburne offense found their rhythm once again, when first baseman Kyle Martin sent a solo home run to right field evening the score at 2-2.

With the game close over halfway through the game the Cats were in position to close things out. That was until the seventh, when Cleburne added four more runs to take a 6-2 lead. Kyle Martin drove in two more runs off of a two-RBI single to center field. In the next at-bat, designated hitter Aaron Altherr drove in a run of his own off of another single to center, scoring Dustin Peterson.

The Cats didn't go away easily though, when center fielder Jairus Richards drilled a three run home run over the right field wall. Saturday's home run for Richards marked his third game in a row with a homer.

Later on, the Railroaders continued to pile on. Cleburne tacked on three more runs in the eighth, when Jacob Morrow drove in Anthony Brocato. The score now 7-5, Cleburne's Dustin Peterson made the score 9-5 after a two-RBI single of his own.

Both teams added one more in the ninth, making the final score 10-6 after the three hour plus contest.

The Railcats, now 1-7 look ahead to the series finale against Cleburne on Sunday afternoon for a 2:00 C.T first pitch. Luke Boyd will make his second start of the series and he will go up against Peyton Long for his second start of the year.







