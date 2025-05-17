Bats Go Cold, RedHawks End 'Hounds Winning Streak

May 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Brett Conine surrendered just four hits through seven innings on Saturday night for the Lake Country DockHounds, but three consecutive Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks doubles in the third inning proved to be the difference in game two of the first series of the year at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

The DockHounds outhit the RedHawks 6-5, but lost 2-0 to drop to 5-2 on the season.

Luis Aviles Jr. and Daunte Stuart both had two-hit games. Aviles Jr. extended his streak to seven straight games with a hit and Stuart notched his first double of the season. Aaron Hill and Brian Rey each contributed a hit; Hill's shot down the left field line also went for a double, his second extra-base hit of the season.

Conine exited with eight strikeouts to his name with just one walk, and the Hounds' bullpen continued its impressive start to the season with two more scoreless innings, one each from Shelby Lackey and Beau Phillip.

Lackey made his season debut with a 1-2-3 eighth inning, including one of three double plays that the Lake Country defense turned before Phillip started a two-ball in his ninth inning with a strikeout.

Lake Country and Fargo-Moorhead square off in the rubber match on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.







