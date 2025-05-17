Goldeyes Power Past Saltdogs with Late Homers in 9-7 Win

May 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (3-5) launched three home runs, including a go-ahead three-run blast in the eighth inning, to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs (1-6) by a score of 9-7 on a windy Friday evening at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln struck early, taking a 7-3 lead through five innings behind a five-run third frame. Spencer Henson belted a three-run homer, and Yusniel Díaz added a solo shot to give the Saltdogs early momentum.

However, Winnipeg chipped away at the deficit. Designated hitter Max Murphy tied Josh Mazzola for second in franchise history with his 90th home run in a Winnipeg uniform- a three-run shot in the third. Matthew Warkentin added a solo homer in the seventh to bring the Goldeyes within one.

The decisive blow came in the top of the eighth. Facing former Major Leaguer Jake Diekman, Ramón Bramasco crushed a three-run home run to left field, putting the Goldeyes ahead 9-7.

Reliever Ben Kowalski (1-0) earned the win with 4.2 shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. Jesse Galindo started the game, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing seven earned runs. Jacob Roberts (0-1) took the loss for Lincoln.

The series continues Saturday evening with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Ryder Yakel (0-0, 3.17 ERA) gets the start for Winnipeg, while the Saltdogs send Johnny Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound.

Fans can catch the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM, cjnu.ca, and stream free at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return to Winnipeg for their home opener on Tuesday, May 20 at Blue Cross Park against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative Goldeyes jersey, courtesy of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For ticket packages and more information, visit Goldeyes.com.

