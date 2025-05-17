Cougars' Bats Erupt In 12-1 Win Over Milkmen

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars snapped their four-game losing streak with an offensive explosion against the Milwaukee Milkmen, cruising to a 12-1 win on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Trailing Milwaukee (4-3) 1-0 in the fifth, the Cougars (2-6) woke the bats up as Galli Cribbs Jr. drove in Claudio Finol with a single to left field off the Milkmen's starter Jhordany Mezquita (1-1). Then, Trendon Craig stepped up and smacked a single back up the middle to score Cribbs and give the Cougars a 2-1 lead. In the sixth inning, the Cougars added to their lead when Nilo Rijo singled in Todd Lott. Cribbs then picked up his second RBI of the game, securing another base hit and scoring Oscar Santos to make it 4-1.

The seventh inning proved to be the best offensive frame for the Cougars on the young season. The top of the order got it all started when Craig doubled to left center. One batter later, Armond Upshaw drove Craig home with an RBI single to make it 5-1. After Josh Allen reached on an infield single that scored Upshaw, the hit-parade continued when Claudio Finol poked a single and scored Allen. Then, Oscar Santos stepped in, and crushed the first home run of the season for the Cougars on a moon-shot to straight-away center that capped off a five-run frame for the Cougars to give them a 9-1 lead.

Then in the eighth, in just his second at-bat as a Cougar, Robby Martin belted a 2-run home run over the right field wall to give the Cougars an 11-1 lead. The Cougars would strike one more time, when Allen crushed a line drive down the left field line with Lott on second and scored him easily to push across the Cougars twelfth and final run.

It wasn't just the bats that helped the Cougars snag their second victory of the year. The Cougars limited the Milkmen to just one run on six hits off a strong start by Westin Muir (1-0), and the relief pitching of Jake Stevenson, Jordan Martinson, and Jack Fox who pitched in his first game of the season. Muir earned a quality start allowing just one run on three hits. The right-hander recorded three strikeouts against only one walk.

The Cougars look to clinch the series tomorrow, May 18 th at 1 PM for game three against the Milkmen at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Konnor Ash (0-1, 1.50) is set to start for the Cougars against Milwaukee righty Matt Givin (1-0, 0.00). For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







