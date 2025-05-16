Barth, Rehwaldt, Dorminy Headline Dominant Win Over Chicago

May 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Jordan Barth slugged two grand slams, Josh Rehwaldt hit for the cycle, Thomas Dorminy struck out nine in seven shutout innings and the Canaries posted their most runs in a game since July 3, 2010 as part of a 22-0 victory over Chicago on Friday.

Calvin Estrada smacked a leadoff homerun in the first inning before Hunter Clanin followed with a two-run shot.

The Canaries sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored six runs. Peter Zimmermann ripped an RBI single before Rehwaldt drove in another run with a double. Barth added his first grand slam before the Dogs could escape the jam.

The Canaries added five runs in fourth inning and five more in the fifth. Rehwaldt drew a bases loaded walk, Clanin followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, Barth delivered an RBI single and two more runs scored on wild pitches. In the home fifth, another wild pitch put Sioux Falls in front 15-0 before Barth's second grand slam.

Jabari Henry smacked his 144th career homerun - two shy of tying Reggie Abercrombie's league record - in the sixth inning and Rehwaldt scored on an error in the seventh before crushing a solo homerun to complete the cycle an inning later.

Dorminy did not issue a walk and scattered six hits to earn his first win in a Sioux Falls uniform. Barth's two grand slams and nine RBI both tied league single-game records. The Canaries are now 4-3 and the two teams resume their three-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.







