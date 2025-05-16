RailCats Blown Out by Cleburne
May 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
(Gary, IN) It was the first fireworks night of the summer at the Steel Yard on Friday night with over 3,000 fans in attendance. Despite a beautiful Friday evening in Gary, the RailCats fell to the Cleburne Railroaders 20-7.
Up to this point, the 'Cats have battled with Cleburne up until the ninth inning in every game they've played. The Cats picked up their first win of the year yesterday afternoon, winning 4-3 in a close one.
Despite Gary's offense putting up nine hits with two home runs, the seven runs weren't enough for Cleburne's offensive onslaught. The Railroaders began their display of doom in the first inning, as Aaron Altherr and Lamar Sparks both sent home run balls over the fence. Altherr's three run bomb combined with Sparks solo shot set the tone for what was to come.
Although, the Railcats offense looked solid all throughout, even adding two more of their own in the bottom of the first. Right fielder Baron Radcliff sent a two RBI double to right field, making the score 4-2 after one.
From there, it was all Cleburne. The Railroaders put up 11 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined. Both Shed Long and Kyle Martin homered in the fourth, making the score 10-4 after four. In the fifth, Aaron Altherr launched his second home run of the game, scoring three more runs and making the score 18-4 after six.
Gary's Jose Contreras knocked in a two-RBI single in the eighth, a big moment for his young season. Then in the ninth, Railcats center fielder Jairus Richards poked a home run of his own to right-center. Richards has been on a tear, as he has now homered in back-to-back games in the leadoff spot.
The Railcats are now 1-6 and return to the Steel Yard for a Saturday game against Cleburne. First pitch is at 4:00 C.T with the series finale coming on Sunday for a 2:00 C.T. first pitch.
You can purchase tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call 219-882-2255.
American Association Stories from May 16, 2025
- Winnipeg Comeback Spoils Saltdogs' Opening Night - Lincoln Saltdogs
- RailCats Blown Out by Cleburne - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Barth, Rehwaldt, Dorminy Headline Dominant Win Over Chicago - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Cougars Drop First Game against Milkmen - Kane County Cougars
- Weather Postpones Home Opener - Sioux City Explorers
- Kansas City Monarchs Announce Legends Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 7th - Kansas City Monarchs
- Home Opening Weekend Is Here - Sioux City Explorers
- Railroaders Continue Hot Start on Their First Road Trip - Cleburne Railroaders
- Sioux City Takes the Series over Chicago - Sioux City Explorers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gary SouthShore Railcats Stories
- RailCats Blown Out by Cleburne
- RailCats Notch First Win, Defeat Railroaders 4-3
- RailCats Lose Another Tight One, 5-4 Final
- Cleburne Smacks Two Late Home Runs to Defeat RailCats
- Opening Homestand Preview