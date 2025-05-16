RailCats Blown Out by Cleburne

(Gary, IN) It was the first fireworks night of the summer at the Steel Yard on Friday night with over 3,000 fans in attendance. Despite a beautiful Friday evening in Gary, the RailCats fell to the Cleburne Railroaders 20-7.

Up to this point, the 'Cats have battled with Cleburne up until the ninth inning in every game they've played. The Cats picked up their first win of the year yesterday afternoon, winning 4-3 in a close one.

Despite Gary's offense putting up nine hits with two home runs, the seven runs weren't enough for Cleburne's offensive onslaught. The Railroaders began their display of doom in the first inning, as Aaron Altherr and Lamar Sparks both sent home run balls over the fence. Altherr's three run bomb combined with Sparks solo shot set the tone for what was to come.

Although, the Railcats offense looked solid all throughout, even adding two more of their own in the bottom of the first. Right fielder Baron Radcliff sent a two RBI double to right field, making the score 4-2 after one.

From there, it was all Cleburne. The Railroaders put up 11 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined. Both Shed Long and Kyle Martin homered in the fourth, making the score 10-4 after four. In the fifth, Aaron Altherr launched his second home run of the game, scoring three more runs and making the score 18-4 after six.

Gary's Jose Contreras knocked in a two-RBI single in the eighth, a big moment for his young season. Then in the ninth, Railcats center fielder Jairus Richards poked a home run of his own to right-center. Richards has been on a tear, as he has now homered in back-to-back games in the leadoff spot.

The Railcats are now 1-6 and return to the Steel Yard for a Saturday game against Cleburne. First pitch is at 4:00 C.T with the series finale coming on Sunday for a 2:00 C.T. first pitch.

