Cougars Drop First Game against Milkmen

May 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - Although they took an early lead, the Kane County Cougars ultimately fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen 11-4 on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (1-6) started the game off on a positive note scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning to answer the solo home run Erik Ostberg hit in the top of the inning. Armond Upshaw extended his hit streak to four with an infield single. After Brett Phillips drew a walk, Todd Lott singled up the middle to score Upshaw and pick up his third RBI of the season. Josh Allen then blooped a single into right field and scored Brett Phillips to put the Cougars up 2-1.

The Milkmen (4-2) started waking up their bats against Chris Mazza (0-1) in the fifth inning. After loading the bases with an intentional walk to Ostberg, Micker Adolfo smacked a double off of the left-center field wall and cleared the bases to give the Milkmen the lead, 5-3.

Milwaukee didn't lose the lead after that behind a strong showing from Frankie Bartlow (1-0) who after giving up three runs in the first two innings, did not allow another run for five straight innings.

The Milkmen added six more runs in the last three innings of the game to secure their victory 11-4, and take a 1-0 series lead over the Cougars.

The Cougars are back in action tomorrow night, May 17th for game two against the Milkmen at Northwestern Medicine Field with a performance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and post-game fireworks. Right-hander Weston Muir (0-0, 3.60) is set to start for the Cougars against the Milkmen's lefty Jhordany Mezquita (1-0, 0.00). For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







