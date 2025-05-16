Winnipeg Comeback Spoils Saltdogs' Opening Night

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored six unanswered runs and came back to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs, 9-7, Friday night at Haymarket Park. Winnipeg's Ramon Bramasco hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning which gave the Goldeyes the go-ahead lead. Spencer Henson had a 4-for-5 night for Lincoln, with a three-run home run in front of 4,358 fans on Opening Night, however the Saltdogs dropped the first game of the three-game series.

Winnipeg (3-5) scored nine runs on 13 hits and committed one error. Lincoln (1-6) had seven runs, 14 hits and had one error.

Lincoln took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Danny Bautista Jr. led off with a walk. Then, Brody Fahr reached on a fielder's choice. Two batters later, Spencer Henson singled. Then Yusniel Diaz delivered an RBI single, off Winnipeg starter Jesse Galindo, scoring Fahr, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0.

The Goldeyes captured the lead in the top of the third. Facing Lincoln starter Zachary Murray, Andy Armstong led off with a single. Two batters later, Ramon Bramasco singled, then Ray-Patrick Didder reached on a fielder's choice. The next batter, Max Murphy, hit the first pitch from Murray over the left-center field fence for a three-run home run, to put Winnipeg ahead 3-1.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the third by sending nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs. Brody Fahr led off with a single. Then, Jack Dragum singled. The next batter, Spencer Henson, hit a three-run home run to left-center field, to put Lincoln ahead, 4-3. The very next batter, Yusniel Diaz, hit a 2-2 pitch off Galindo over the left-field fence, to make it a 5-3 Lincoln lead. Two batters later, Kyle Battle drew a walk. Then Parker Stroh doubled, scoring Battle, to make it a 6-3 Saltdogs lead.

Lincoln added another run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Connor Denning doubled. Then, Kyle Battle hit an RBI single, scoring Denning, to make it a 7-3 Lincoln lead.

Winnipeg chipped away at the deficit in the top of the sixth. Facing Saltdogs reliever Gaylon Viney, Tanner O'Tremba led off with a double. Then, Evan Alexander doubled, driving home O'Tremba, to make the score 7-4. Two batters later, Andy Armstrong singled. Then, Jacob Robson bounced back to the pitcher, scoring Alexander, to make it a 7-5 contest.

The Goldeyes got another run back in the top of the seventh. Facing reliever Matt Mullenbach, Ray-Patrick Didder singled. However, Mullenbach induced a 5-4-3 groundout double play off the bat of Max Murphy. The next batter, Matt Warkentin, hit a solo home run to left-center field, to make it 7-6.

In the top of the eighth, Evan Alexander drew a walk against Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts. Two batters later, Andy Armstrong walked, as well. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in reliever Jake Diekman. After a strikeout, the Goldeyes' Ramon Bramasco hit a Diekman 2-1 pitch over the left-center field fence to put the Goldeyes ahead, 9-7.

Winnipeg reliever Ben Kowalski retired the Saltdogs, in order, in the bottom of the ninth, striking out Kyle Battle to end the game.

Winnipeg starter Jesse Galindo pitched 4.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs off ten hits, struck out two, walked two. Ben Kowalski (1-0) earned the win, pitching 4.2 innings of relief, giving up three hits and striking out four.

Lincoln starting pitcher Zachary Murray pitched 4.0 innings, giving up three runs off six hits, struck out four and walked one. Gaylon Viney pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two runs off four hits and struck out one. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off two hits and struck out one. Jacob Roberts (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 0.1 innings, giving up two runs with one strike out and two walks. Jake Diekman pitched 0.2 innings, giving up one run off one hit and struck out two. Dutch Landis pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two batters.

Offensively for Winnipeg, Ramon Bramasco and Max Murphy both went 2-for-5 with three-run home runs. Matt Warkentin was 3-for-5 with a solo home run. Evan Alexander was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Andy Alexander was 3-for-3.

For Lincoln, Brody Fahr was 2-for-5. Spencer Henson was 4-for-5 with a three-run home run. Yusniel Diaz was 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI's. Kyle Battle and Parker Stroh both went 1-for-4 with an RBI, each.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv. Johnny Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln, while Friday night's winner, Ben Kowalski (1-0) was announced as the game two starter.

