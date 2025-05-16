Railroaders Continue Hot Start on Their First Road Trip

Cleburne, TX - The expectations are extremely high for the Cleburne Railroaders in 2025, and so far they have lived up to them. After winning three of four against the Winnipeg Goldeyes to begin the 2025 campaign, the Roaders are 5-2 now with two road wins in three games.

Tuesday night was the series opener in Gary Southshore against the RailCats. The Railroaders put up a season high eight runs, including three home runs to win by the score of 8-5.

Steven Rivas hit a three-run shot to cap off a five run second inning and Lamar Sparks hit the go-ahead home run in the ninth to take a 6-5 lead. Kyle Martin added some insurance with a two-run blast later in the inning. The bullpen was also lights out, tossing five scoreless frames to snag the series-opening win.

Cleburne played and won their first day game of the season on Wednesday, by the score of 5-4. The two true rookies came through in a big way, driving in all four runs in the fourth. Cooper Weiss hit a two-run triple to tie it up, and two hitters later Jacob Morrow hit a two-run double to take the lead.

It was Shed Long Jr. who played hero in the ninth, with an RBI single to take the 5-4 lead. Austin Faith and Cristian Lopez combined for four scoreless innings to shut down, and close out the RailCats.

Thursday was another day game, and the Railroaders snapped their four game winning streak with a tough 4-3 loss. This was the first time all season that they had been out-hit by their opponent.

Two players left the yard in this showing, including Aaron Altherr for the second time this year, and Korry Howell with his first long-ball in 2025. Blair Henley suffered another tough loss, after the first quality start from a Roader this year, and striking out nine in the process.

Cleburne still has three more to go in Gary Southshore, before coming home next week to take on the defending champion Kane County Cougars. The game times this weekend are 6:45 Friday night, 4:00 Saturday afternoon, and 2:00 Sunday afternoon.







