La Moderna Field to Host Stop on Texas Rangers Winter Caravan

January 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders are thrilled to announce that La Moderna Field will be a featured stop on the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan! Join us on Sunday, January 26th from 12pm - 2pm for an unforgettable event and your chance to meet Rangers' Alumni, get autographs, tour the ballpark, check out the team store, and enjoy your favorite ballpark foods!

The Winter Caravan is an annual tradition that brings Rangers personnel closer to the fans, celebrating the passion and excitement of baseball in communities across Texas. This stop at La Moderna Field underscores the shared commitment of the Railroaders and the Rangers to growing the game and engaging with local fans.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, January 26th, 2025

Time: 12pm - 2pm

Location: La Moderna Field, 1906 Brazzle Blvd., Cleburne, TX

Admission: Free

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with former Rangers, including current Railroader Manager, Pete Incaviglia. Stay tuned for additional announcements regarding the list of attendees and event highlights!

"We're honored to host the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan at La Moderna Field once again this year," said Kay Goodell, General Manager. "This event is a kickoff to the upcoming baseball season for both the Rangers and Railroaders. We're excited to welcome fans back into the ballpark for 2025!"

Don't miss this chance to experience the excitement of baseball up close and personal. Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to La Moderna Field!

Railroader season tickets are available now by visiting railroaderbaseball.com. Opening day is slated for Thursday, May 8th at La Moderna Field and the 2025 roster is stacking up! Lock in your tickets now to enjoy the best seat in the ballpark.

