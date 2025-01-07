Outfielder Turner Set to Return for Upcoming Season

January 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Braxton Turner with Tennesee Wesleyan University

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Tuesday of outfielder Braxton Turner.

Turner appeared in four contests for the club midway through last season, hitting .267 with a pair of runs batted in.

The 24-year-old spent the 2022-24 seasons at Tennessee Wesleyan University (Athens, Tennessee), after playing for Purdue University Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne, Indiana) in 2019.

In 169 college games, the native of Anderson, Indiana batted .342 with 30 doubles, 28 home runs, and 130 RBIs.

"Braxton is a young and talented kid who got his feet wet with our organization last year," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "It's not often you see a guy who can catch and play all over the outfield. His youth and versatility will make him an intriguing guy for us this season and I'm excited to see what his impact will be."

Winnipeg now has 11 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

