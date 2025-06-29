Goldeyes Rally Late But Come up Short against Milkmen

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-23) mounted a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough to overcome an early deficit in an 8-6 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen (19-26) Saturday evening at Blue Cross Park.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the first inning with a lead off home run from Andy Blake. The visitors added to their lead in the second on a Micker Adolfo sacrifice fly that scored Delvin Pérez to make it 2-0. Two more runs came across in the third- Erik Ostberg drove in Blake with a single to right, followed by a Chase Estep RBI single to centre that scored Ostberg.

The Goldeyes answered in the bottom of the third when Jacob Robson launched a two-run home run to right field, bringing home Andy Armstrong and cutting the Milwaukee lead to 4-2.

The Milkmen extended their advantage in the fourth inning on back-to-back home runs. Joe Gray hit a two-run shot to left, and Blake followed with his second homer of the game to give Milwaukee a 7-2 lead. Ostberg added a solo home run in the seventh to make it 8-2.

Winnipeg responded in the bottom half of the seventh with a four-run frame. Armstrong drove in Ray-Patrick Didder with a single up the middle, then Ramón Bramasco brought home Gustavo Sosa and Armstrong with a two-run single. Max Murphy grounded into a fielder's choice to score Robson and bring the Goldeyes to within two.

Right-hander Landen Bourassa (5-4) took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits over four innings with one strikeout. Derrick Cherry followed with three innings of relief, giving up just one run on one hit while striking out three. Trevor Brigden and Ben Onyshko each pitched scoreless innings to close out the game.

Milwaukee starter Davis Welch (2-2) earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings with three strikeouts. Blake Purnell was tagged for four runs in one-third of an inning, while Tahnaj Thomas and Denny Bentley (S, 9) held off the Goldeyes down the stretch. Bentley earned the six-out save, striking out two across the final two innings.

