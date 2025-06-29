Birds Can't Overcome Slow Start in Series Rubber Match
June 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries couldn't overcome an early deficit on Sunday as Sioux City cruised to a 14-3 win at the Bird Cage.
The Explorers raced out to a 9-0 lead after two and a half innings and never looked back. Josh Rehwaldt homered and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly while Joe Vos doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. Rehwaldt, Peter Zimmermann and Drey Dirksen each finished with two hits.
The Canaries (26-20) will open a three-game series against Lincoln Tuesday at 6:35pm.
American Association Stories from June 29, 2025
