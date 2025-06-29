Birds Can't Overcome Slow Start in Series Rubber Match

June 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries couldn't overcome an early deficit on Sunday as Sioux City cruised to a 14-3 win at the Bird Cage.

The Explorers raced out to a 9-0 lead after two and a half innings and never looked back. Josh Rehwaldt homered and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly while Joe Vos doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. Rehwaldt, Peter Zimmermann and Drey Dirksen each finished with two hits.

The Canaries (26-20) will open a three-game series against Lincoln Tuesday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.