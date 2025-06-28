Birds Strike Early, Hold off Explorers

June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back Saturday night, topping Sioux City 8-5 at the Bird Cage.

The Birds plated three runs in the bottom of the first thanks to four straight two-out hits. Calvin Estrada extended his hitting streak to 24 games with an RBI single and Trevor Achenbach followed with a two-run triple. Sioux City responded with a pair of extra-base hits in the second to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Canaries broke things open with a four-run fifth inning. Jordan Barth and Scott Combs delivered RBI singles while two more runs scored on a pair of Sioux City errors.

The Explorers rallied with four runs in the seventh to close the gap but Combs answered with another RBI single in the bottom half.

Will Levine struck out the side in the eighth inning and Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Combs led the way with three hits while Brenden Knoll earned the win, allowing a one run on four hits over six innings to improve to 5-2. The Canaries (26-19) will look to clinch the series Sunday at 4:05 pm.







