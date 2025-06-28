Dykhoff Gem Blanks Saltdogs

June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- Jake Dykhoff pitched a complete game shutout for Fargo-Moorhead and the RedHawks defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 5-0, Saturday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln managed just two hits against the right-handed relief pitcher, who made the most of his first start of the season.

Fargo-Moorhead (22-24) scored five runs with nine hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (22-24) had no runs with two hits and committed one error, in a game that last two hours and seventeen minutes, in front of 2,205 fans.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Jose Sermo drew a leadoff walk against Lincoln starter Johnny Blake. Three batters later, Hunter Clanin walked. Then, Derek Maiben hit a single to center, scoring Sermo, to make it 1-0.

In the top of the sixth, Hunter Clanin doubled the lead with a solo home run, on an 0-1 pitch from Blake, over the left field wall, to make the score 2-0.

Fargo-Moorhead put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth. Facing Lincoln reliever Peyton Cariaco, Dillon Thomas drew a one-out walk. Then, Lamar Sparks hit a Cariaco 2-1 pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run, to make it 4-0. The next batter, Jose Sermo, hit a 1-0 pitch out to left, putting the RedHawks up, 5-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, Fargo-Moorhead starter Jake Dykhoff retired Lincoln in order, striking out Max Hewitt, swinging, to end the game.

Dykhoff (4-3) earned the win, pitching 9.0 innings, giving up two hits with no walks and struck out twelve batters.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake (3-1) pitched 6.0 innings, yielding two runs off five hits, struck out three and walked four. Gaylon Viney pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one hit, struck out two and walked one. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning, giving up three runs off three hits.

Offensively for Fargo-Moorhead, Lamar Sparks was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Jose Sermo was 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Hunter Clanin was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Derek Maiben was 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon. RHP Nate Blain (4-2, 3.40 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Kyle Crigger (5-3, 2.52 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch is 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with live audio streaming at www.kfornow.com. Live video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Sunday's game is "Family Funday Sunday". Fans may purchase a Ticket, Fairbury Brand Hot Dog, Chips, & Fountain Pepsi Soda for as low as $17. Plus, it's "Signature Sunday", sponsored by Wild Dutchman, as a Saltdogs player will sign autographs at the Haymarket Park Welcome Center from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m., prior to the game. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.