3-Run 8th Pushes RailCats Passed Monarchs

June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Kansas City, KS) The RailCats and the Kansas City Monarchs met up at Legends Field in Kansas City for game one of seven-straight between the two clubs. The RailCats came into the game on a seven-game losing streak and turning to Peyton Long to snap the skid.

A lengthy first inning helped the RailCats as they scored two runs out the gates against Ashton Goudeau. Gary picked up five hits and it was LG Castillo and Andres Noriega driving in the two runs. Kansas City tied the game after scoring a run in both the first and the second.

A close play at home gave the RailCats the lead back, and in the fourth the RailCats had their second two-run inning. Making it 5-2 RailCats.

Kansas City didn't go down easy. Alvaro Gonzalez hit a home run and in the sixth inning he scored to tie the game at five.

In the eighth, Elvis Peralta and Castillo both doubled and that lead to three runs scoring for the 'Cats and they never relinquished it as the bullpen combined for three scoreless innings. Jacob Coats recorded his second save and Dawson Lane got his first win as a RailCat.

In the eighth, Elvis Peralta and Castillo both doubled and that lead to three runs scoring for the 'Cats and they never relinquished it as the bullpen combined for three scoreless innings. Jacob Coats recorded his second save and Dawson Lane got his first win as a RailCat.







