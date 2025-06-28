Goldeyes Rally to Take Opener over Milwaukee

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-22) scored seven unanswered runs to defeat the Milwaukee Milkmen (18-26) by a score of 7-4 Friday evening at Blue Cross Park.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the first inning on a Chase Estep single to left field that brought home Erik Ostberg. The Milkmen added three more runs in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Estep's ground ball skipped past Goldeyes first baseman Matthew Warkentin, allowing Glenn Santiago and Ostberg to score. Andy Blake followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Delvin Pérez to make it 4-0.

Winnipeg began to respond in the bottom of the third. Keshawn Lynch drove a single up the middle to score Andy Armstrong and cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Goldeyes narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the fourth inning when Warkentin and Ray-Patrick Didder hit back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches.

The game was tied in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to centre by Jacob Robson that scored Roby Enríquez.

In the bottom of the eighth, Robson delivered a two-run double to left, scoring Warkentin and Didder to give the Goldeyes their first lead of the evening. Kevin García followed with an RBI single to bring in Robson and extend the lead to 7-4.

Jesse Galindo started for Winnipeg and allowed four runs (two earned) over six innings, walking three. Tasker Strobel worked 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout, while Ryder Yakel (W, 1-1) earned the win with 1.1 innings of one-hit ball.

Milwaukee starter Matt Walker allowed four runs over 5.1 innings, issuing three walks and striking out two. Aaron Mishoulam (L, 1-2) was charged with the loss after allowing three earned runs in the eighth.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (5-3, 4.43 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg, while Davis Welch (1-2, 4.95 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Milkmen.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes present Pride Night Saturday, an evening dedicated to inclusion, visibility, and celebration, as we stand with and uplift the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Winnipeg. This special night is for everyone - friends, families, and fans - to unite for a night of fun, belonging, and great baseball.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

