Cougars Surge For 13 Runs, Even Series Against Dogs

June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - The battle of Illinois is set for an epic game 3 after the Kane County Cougars breezed past the Chicago Dogs Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field 13-1.

The Cougars (20-24) dropped in three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning against Dogs (25-20) starter John Baker (5-3). After Trendon Craig and Josh Allen each reached on a pair of singles, Armond Upshaw would ground into a fielder's choice, scoring Craig in the process and giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. The next hitter, Tripp Clark, then drove a ball into the outfield that brought Allen and Upshaw around to score, and extend the lead to 3-0.

Kane County would add to the lead with a run in the bottom of the third off the bat of Clark, when he singled in Oscar Santos and push the Cougar lead to 4-1.

Westin Muir (4-3) pitched a gem of a game allowing just one earned run and four hits through six innings, earning his second win in his last two appearances. The Dogs lone run came in the top of the fourth inning off the bat of the debuting Nick Penzetta, who singled in Brantley Bell and made the score 4-1.

In the fourth inning however, the Cougars would run away with the game. Following two hits from Claudio Finol and Craig, Allen would step up and smoke a ball through the hole between short and third and drive in Finol, pushing the score to 5-1. Marcus Chiu then singled to set up the bases loaded. That brought up Oscar Santos, and he took the biggest swing of the game. Santos smashed a ball into deep right center field, and watched it sail over the wall for a grand slam, clearing the bases, and giving the Cougars a demanding 9-1 lead.

It didn't stop there though, after a bevy of mistakes made by the Dogs in the seventh. The Cougars saw five batters walked, issued by Bryson Walker and John Kelly, and would score two more runs to make the score 11-1. A past ball with the bases loaded scored another, and the Cougars were rolling with a 12-1 lead. For good measure, Santos drove in his fifth RBI of the game with a single into the outfield, and gave the Cougars their final score of 13-1, and evening the series. Muir picked up his second quality start of the season, and the Cougars draw closer in the east division race.

The battle for Illinois will conclude tomorrow between the Cougars and the Dogs tomorrow at 1:00 PM at Northwestern Medicine Field. Kane County will have their ace, righty Konnor Ash (1.77) on the mound facing Chicago right-hander Keoni Cavaco (4.28). For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







