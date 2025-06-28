Jake Dykhoff Throws Complete Game Two-Hitter in Win at Lincoln

June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







LINCOLN, NEB. - Jake Dykhoff struck out 12 Lincoln Saltdogs batters and only allowed only two hits in a complete game performance Saturday evening to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 5-0 win at Haymarket Park.

Dykhoff faced two batters over the minimum, walked none and threw 102 pitches to turn in the first RedHawks nine-inning complete game since Tyler Grauer's four-hit, four-strikeouts performance against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on June 22, 2023 in Fargo.

Fargo-Moorhead's batters homered three times in the game, including back-to-back blasts in the ninth inning from Lamar Sparks and Jose Sermo - who made his RedHawks debut Saturday after being acquired in a trade with Cleburne earlier in the day.

Hunter Clanin hit his first round-tripper as a RedHawks player when he led off the sixth inning with a no-doubter to the berm in left field.

The RedHawks will play the rubber game of their three-game series against the Saltdogs on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 P.M.







American Association Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.