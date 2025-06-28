Jake Dykhoff Throws Complete Game Two-Hitter in Win at Lincoln
June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
LINCOLN, NEB. - Jake Dykhoff struck out 12 Lincoln Saltdogs batters and only allowed only two hits in a complete game performance Saturday evening to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 5-0 win at Haymarket Park.
Dykhoff faced two batters over the minimum, walked none and threw 102 pitches to turn in the first RedHawks nine-inning complete game since Tyler Grauer's four-hit, four-strikeouts performance against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on June 22, 2023 in Fargo.
Fargo-Moorhead's batters homered three times in the game, including back-to-back blasts in the ninth inning from Lamar Sparks and Jose Sermo - who made his RedHawks debut Saturday after being acquired in a trade with Cleburne earlier in the day.
Hunter Clanin hit his first round-tripper as a RedHawks player when he led off the sixth inning with a no-doubter to the berm in left field.
The RedHawks will play the rubber game of their three-game series against the Saltdogs on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 P.M.
