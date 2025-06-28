Leitch's Walk-off Bomb Sends Monarchs to First Place

June 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Barbeque sauce.

Ryan Leitch harnessed his inner Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso Night. The catcher leveled the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off home run for a 7-6 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The win moves the Kansas Monarchs City (27-16) into first place in the American Association.

Leitch overcame adversity in the top of the ninth. A throwing error by the catcher allowed Gary SouthShore to rally, later tying the game at six on an Elvis Peralta sacrifice fly.

He got an immediate chance to make amends and smoked a ball 420 feet for KC's third walk-off win of the season.

"I got us into that situation," Leitch said, "I figured I might as well end it."

The RailCats (11-33) shocked the 2,366 Monarchs fans with a late-inning comeback. Gary SouthShore plated two runs in the eighth and the game-tying sac fly in the ninth to tie the game at 6- 6.

Leitch's blast sent the crowd into a frenzy. The Monarchs came together as a team to douse their catcher in Gatorade baths at home plate.

"It shows the chemistry that we have. Even if we lose, we come back with the same attitude," Leitch said. "We're looking to defeat everybody."

The Monarchs jumped ahead to a 4-1 advantage early thanks to some great pitching. Right-hander Jackson Goddard put together a quality start with six innings of three-run ball. Goddard struck out seven, his fourth consecutive game with seven or more K's.

"We were setting up middle and letting his stuff play," Leitch said. "He's a great pitcher and he knows what he's doing."

Jaylyn Williams and Jorge Bonifacio each sparked the Monarchs' offense. Williams gave KC a 2-1 lead in the third inning with an RBI double.

Bonifacio stretched the lead with a fifth-inning two-run shot. The former Major Leaguer's fifth homer pulled Kansas City into a 6-3 lead.

The RailCats manufactured three late runs off of Daniel Martinez (3-1), who closed the ninth one batter after the sac fly.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and RailCats play game three of their four-game set from Legends Field on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Blake Goldsberry starts for Kansas City against Gary SouthShore's Andres Diaz.







American Association Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.