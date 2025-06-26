Monarchs Rally in Ninth for Dramatic Win

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Kansas City Monarchs got the last laugh in a heated series finale, topping the Lincoln Saltdogs 7-5 from Haymarket Park Thursday night.

The Monarchs relinquished a 5-0 lead but pushed across two runs in the ninth on a single from Blake Rutherford to snag the victory.

The result moves the Monarchs (26-15) back into first place outright in the American Association West heading into a four-game homestand beginning Friday.

Julian Garcia set the tone for the Monarchs in the win, striking out nine batters over five scoreless innings. Kansas City's ace of staff has struck out 35 batters over his last three starts, totaling 19 innings of work.

Kansas City scored four runs in the fourth to take control early. Rutherford drew a bases-loaded walk off Saltdogs starter Jhon Vargas to open the scoring. Alvaro Gonzalez delivered an RBI single to make it 2-0. Sacrifice flies from Josh Bissonette and Christopher Familia made it 4-0 KC.

Familia added another RBI with a run-scoring single in the top of the sixth, giving the Monarchs a 5-0 advantage.

Lincoln manufactured a run in the bottom of the seventh before scoring four in the eighth to tie the score. Rolando Espinosa hit a two-run double to make it 5-5.

The Monarchs took the lead back on Rutherford's single. Jorge Bonifacio scored from second and Robbie Glendinning came in from third after slow fielding from the Saltdogs infield.

Jeff Hakanson got the final five outs to earn the win for Kansas City, striking out two.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs return home for the first time in nearly two weeks to take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats Friday night. It's KU Night at Legends Field, featuring an autograph signing from former Jayhawks basketball star Ochai Agbaji. Tickets are available now at MonarchsBaseball.com.







