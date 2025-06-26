Canaries Down Chicago in Extra Inning Thriller

June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Rosemont, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries edged Chicago 2-1 in eleven innings Thursday night at Impact Field, pushing their record to a season-best seven games over .500.

Sioux Falls was held without a baserunner through the first three innings before Mike Hart led off the fourth with a single and came around to score on a Josh Rehwaldt base hit. The Dogs answered in the bottom of the frame and the score remained tied through regulation.

After a scoreless top of the tenth inning, Christian Cosby struck out the side in the bottom half to extend the game. In the eleventh, Peter Zimmermann scored on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Barth and Cosby struck out two more to secure the win.

Hart finished with two hits to pace the offense while Thomas Dorminy allowed one run and struck out six over seven innings.

The Canaries (25-18) return home Friday to open a nine-game homestand against Sioux City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.







