Sigman Impresses in Debut But Saltdogs Blow out Monarchs

June 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, Neb. - Jackson Sigman delivered two scoreless innings in his first outing as a Kansas City Monarch, but that was one of few bright spots in a 12-1 Kansas City loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.

Sigman, a 30-year-old former Royals prospect acquired as a free agent on Sunday, tossed scoreless sixth and seventh innings for Kansas City. He allowed two hits and one walk, striking out one.

By the time Sigman entered the game, it was already out of reach. The Saltdogs (21-22) hit four home runs and scored seven times in the fifth inning to take a 12-0 lead.

The loss drops Kansas City (25-15) into a tie for first place in the American Association West.

Neyfy Castillo, Yusniel Diaz, Clint Coulter and Rolando Espinosa all went yard for the Saltdogs, who sent 12 batters to the plate in a marathon seventh inning.

Saltdogs starer Dylan Castaneda got the win, throwing six innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, walking one and striking out four.

Kansas City scored their lone run in the sixth inning. Joshuan Sandoval led off the inning with a double and John Nogowski drove him in with an RBI single. It was Nogowski's 10th RBI of the season. Josh Hendrickson took the loss for the Monarchs, allowing eight runs in 4.2 innings.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs aim to salvage the final game of the series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Ace of staff Julian Garcia will start for Kansas City against Lincoln's Jhon Vargas.







