Goldeyes and Explorers Rained Out, Twin Bill Thursday

June 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - Wednesday's American Association game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and the Sioux City Explorers scheduled for Lewis & Clark Park has been postponed by impending rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) Thursday, with the opener getting underway at 5:35 p.m. CDT.

Southpaw Mitchell Lambson (4-1, 4.56 ERA) is set to start game one for Winnipeg, opposing lefty Austin Drury (2-1, 2.75 ERA) for the Explorers. The nightcap will feature Goldeyes right-hander Luke Boyd (1-3, 5.40 ERA) and Sioux City's Zach Willeman (4-2, 2.34 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. when they will host the Milwaukee Milkmen on Rock Night. It will be an evening of hard-hitting baseball and rock classics, followed by another spectacular show by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

