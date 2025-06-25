Hansel and Hounds Dominate in Win

June 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne, Texas - Luke Hansel's fourth quality start along with the five-run sixth inning paced the Lake Country DockHounds to an 8-2 series opening win at the Cleburne Railroaders.

Wire-to-wire went the Hounds, starting the first inning with a two-out double by Luke Roskam followed by a Ryan Hernandez single. In the third inning, Brian Rey smashed a two-run home run, which was all Hansel needed.

Completing six innings, Hansel only allowed a run in fourth and fifth innings. Walking two and striking out three, Hansel excelled at limiting hard contact against one of the American Association's best offenses.

With Cleburne trailing by just a run, the bottom of the DockHounds lineup scored four runs with no outs in the sixth. Adam Cootway started it with a walk, then Ray Zuberer III singled, which prompted a bunt attempt from Aaron Hill. The first pitch hit Hill, which opened the flood gates. Hayden Dunhurst brought home the first two runs on a single, before Daunte Stuart scored another with one of his three hits on the night.

Brian Rey brought in the next run, then Luke Roskam doubled in the last of the five.

Bryce Bonnin faced the minimum in two innings of relief and Beau Philip struck out the side in his return from the injured list.

Kelvan Pilot gets the ball Wednesday for the final time in June, looking to continue his strong month.

