Too Little, Too Late: 'Hounds Fall Short to Milkmen

June 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds dropped Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Milkmen; two unearned runs along with a four-run rally proved to be too much in an 8-6 loss.

Milwaukee led the game off with a home run before Lake Country rallied for two runs in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI groundout from Adam Cootway and RBI single from Hayden Dunhurst at the bottom of the lineup.

An error to start the fourth frame came around to score an unearned run for Milwaukee before a four-run fifth inning included a home run, two doubles, two singles, and two free bases. A catcher's interference in the seventh inning allowed the Milkmen to keep scoring on a fielder's choice.

Lake Country battled back, scoring two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, but ultimately came up short. Daunte Stuart extended his hit streak to fourteen straight home contests on a 2-RBI single and Demetrius Sims slugged his sixth long ball of the season.

Dunhurst, Luke Roskam, and Ryan Hernandez each logged a double in the game. Stuart, Roskam, Sims, and Ray Zuberer III each stole a base as well.

Brett Conine took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, in his four-and-two-thirds innings. Milwaukee notched eight hits and two walks while the righty fanned two batters.

Jace Baumann came off the injured list after nearly a month and threw 1.1 innings of hitless baseball, including an unearned run, a walk, and a strikeout.

Connor Fenlong threw two innings of one-run ball on two hits and a walk before Jake Cantleberry threw the final inning, a 1-2-3 frame.

The American Association's Wisconsin rivalry will have a series rubber match on Sunday. Chris Jefferson takes the ball for Lake Country(20-17) at 1:05 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.