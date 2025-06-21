KC Native McKay Moves from Monarchs to Mexico

June 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas City metro native is moving from the Kansas City Monarchs to a new chapter in the baseball world.

Monarchs reliever Tyler McKay has signed with Puebla in the Mexican League, the Monarchs announced Saturday.

McKay is the 13th Monarchs player to sign with an affiliated or Mexican League team since the end of the 2024 season. Former Monarchs outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola will be McKay's teammate in Puebla.

"When we signed Tyler McKay, we knew we were getting something special right off the bat," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "Then when we got him in house, we saw he was a special person in addition to his special ability."

McKay was a dependable presence in the Monarchs' bullpen, using an effective sinker and an array of breaking pitches to generate weak contact.

The right-hander converted on all seven of his save opportunities. He earned a 2.40 ERA across 15 appearances, striking out 15 and walking four across 15 innings of work.

"Him having an opportunity to pitch in his hometown was very special for him, and very special for us," Calfapietra said. "We're happy to be a part of this success story. We think he still has major- league talent, and I think this is just a part of his story, moving up the chain and getting to where his ultimate goal is, to pitch in the major leagues."

Born in Lee's Summit, McKay attended Blue Springs South High School. He played at Kansas State his freshman season before transferring to Howard College, where he was a starting pitcher in 2018.

The Phillies drafted McKay in the 16th round in 2018; he made his pro debut later that year. He made his High-A debut in 2021 and reached Double-A for the first time in 2022.

McKay's first Triple-A appearance came in 2023. Across 52 appearances at that level (all in relief), he owns a 2.97 ERA and 8.3 K/9 across 60.2 innings of work.

The Monarchs (22-13) have the second-best record in the American Association.







