Goldeyes' Bats Silenced in Shutout Loss to Sioux City

June 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The first-place Sioux City Explorers (25-14) came into Blue Cross Park Friday evening and blanked the Winnipeg Goldeyes (17-20) by a score of 8-0.

Sioux City jumped on the board in the top of the first inning when Abdiel Layer's sacrifice fly to centre brought home Henry George for a 1-0 lead. Zach Vooletich added another run moments later, crossing the plate on a double steal to put the Explorers up 2-0.

The visitors extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Joshua Day singled to plate a run. The floodgates opened in the sixth as Sioux City batted around and added five more runs. D'Shawn Knowles started the frame with a leadoff home run. Nick Shumpert followed with an RBI single, and Day delivered a two-run single that brought home Torin Montgomery and Austin Davis. Henry George capped the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice for an 8-0 advantage.

Explorers starter Zach Willeman (4-2) was dominant, carrying a perfect game into the sixth and a no-hit bid into the seventh. He finished with one hit allowed over seven innings, issuing three walks and striking out seven. The Sioux City bullpen combined for the final two innings, allowing just three walks and two hits. Ben DeTaeye worked a third of an inning, Nate Gercken escaped the eighth with a double-play ball, and J.D. Scholten closed out the win despite allowing a pair of hits.

Luke Boyd (1-3) was charged with the loss for Winnipeg, yielding eight runs (all earned) on six hits across 5.1 innings. The Goldeyes' bullpen kept the Explorers off the scoreboard the rest of the way, with Derrick Cherry delivering 2.2 innings of one-hit, three-strikeout relief and Tasker Strobel working a clean ninth with one strikeout.

The Goldeyes will look to bounce back Saturday in the second game of the three-game series at Blue Cross Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. CDT, with Winnipeg sending right-hander Jesse Galindo (2-2, 4.48 ERA) to the mound to face Sioux City southpaw Jared Wetherbee (4-1, 2.16 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Saturday is National Indigenous Peoples Day, a day dedicated to honouring the culture, traditions, and contributions of Indigenous Peoples across Canada. The evening will feature a vibrant lineup of live entertainment, including a pre-game performance by Ramsey Rae & Chances R on the Promenade Stage, and a special in-game performance by the Summer Bear Dance Troupe.

