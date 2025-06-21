Teter Picks up Four RBIs, RailCats Lose Opener 7-2

June 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Rosemont, IL) East Division foes met up on Friday night with the Gary SouthShore RailCats faced-off against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field in Rosemont. The Dogs headed into the game winning six of their last seven games.

Chris Erwin climbed the hill for the RailCats and the Dogs scored the first run against him in the third inning when Jacob Teter picked up his first RBI on an infield single. Chicago tacked on another run in the fifth from a home run from Brantley Bell, his seventh on the season.

The RailCats would get on the board after Chicago starter, Connor Curlis, was taken out of the game. Joe Suozzi, the 'Cats RBI leader, drove in Elvis Peralta for his 26th RBI of the season. The Dogs responded in the bottom of the sixth scoring three runs, two more from Teter.

Jake Allgeyer would give Gary their second run from a single into center, making it 5-2. But, the Dogs lineup was not making it easy on RailCats pitching working two bases loaded walks in the bottom of the seventh and extending their lead to 7-2 and that would be the final from game one.

The series continues Saturday night with Opening Day Starter Deyni Olivero (7 GS, 1-3, 3.34 ERA) pitches for Gary and Chicago will turn to former Major Leaguer Jeff Lindgren (7 GS, 2-2, 3.82 ERA). The contest will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

The RailCats will return home to face the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday for a three-game series. Wednesday is the first Youth and Senior Day of the season, and Thursday has fireworks after the game. Fans can purchase tickets at Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 21, 2025

Teter Picks up Four RBIs, RailCats Lose Opener 7-2 - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.