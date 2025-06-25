Explorers Catch Goldeyes in Extras

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux City Explorers (26-16) staged a dramatic comeback to edge the Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-21) 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night. Winnipeg dropped the contest, despite jumping out to a commanding six-run lead in a game that turned into an instant classic at Lewis and Clark Park.

With their ace Kyle Marman toeing the rubber and 23-year-old rookie Zan Rose opposing him, the Sioux City Explorers appeared poised for a routine victory. What unfolded was far from it. Marman, a right-hander out of Florida Atlantic, appeared to be in control when he struck out Ramon Bramasco for what should have been the second out of the inning. However, the sharp break on his off-speed pitch, combined with its steep angle of descent, caused it to ricochet violently off the plate and soar over the protective netting behind home plate, allowing Bramasco to reach safely and bizarrely extending the inning.

Max Murphy followed by driving a double off the wall in left-center, easily scoring Bramasco and putting the Goldeyes on the board. Roby Enriquez then added to the tally with a sharp RBI single, extending the lead to 2-0. The inning continued to unravel as Keshawn Lynch stepped in with the bases loaded. On a 2-2 count, Marman left a pitch over the heart of the plate, and Lynch didn't miss. The former 14th-round selection of the Arizona Diamondbacks lacing drove the offering into the left-center gap that cleared the bases and appeared to put the game firmly out of reach.

Winnipeg tacked on an additional run before the frame concluded, seizing a commanding 6-0 lead before the Explorers had even stepped to the plate. Winnipeg sent ten men to the plate and doubled four times in the inning, the most the Explorers have allowed all season.

Sioux City's offense found its rhythm in the bottom of the second inning. Nick Shumpert ignited the rally with a one-out solo home run to get the Explorers on the board, and just three batters later, Abdiel Layer followed with a towering three-run blast to pull the team back within striking distance.

Rose and Marman calmed down over the subsequent few frames, but Sioux City's bats woke up in the bottom of the fifth. Kurtis Byrne walked, and Josh Day singled, representing the tying run, and that was when Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins decided that was the end of Zan Rose's day. The former Chicago Cub turned to right-hander Derick Cherry, who retired the first two batters he faced. However, with two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, D'Shawn Knowles stepped in.

The outfielder had already extended his on-base streak to 16 games earlier in the contest, and on a 1-2 pitch, he delivered once again: lining a single into right field. The ball narrowly slipped past a diving attempt by second baseman Keshawn Lynch, allowing both runners to score and knot the game at six.

Beginning in the sixth inning, the game transitioned into a battle of bullpens. Sioux City received strong relief efforts from Nate Gercken, who tossed 1.1 scoreless frames, and Chase Jessee, who followed with 1.2 shutout innings of his own. On the other side, Winnipeg's Tasker Strobel and Ryder Yakel matched zeros, preserving the deadlock and keeping the game within reach for the Goldeyes.

Felix Cepeda (4-1), unavailable during the previous series in Canada due to travel restrictions, made his triumphant return in the ninth inning and delivered a flawless frame, retiring the side to preserve the tie.

Yakel remained on the mound for the ninth and struck out the side in dominant fashion, extending his streak to six consecutive punchouts and sending the game into extra innings with authority.

Cepeda retired the side in order in the top of the tenth, and Winnipeg countered by summoning left-hander Ben Onyshko (1-1) to the mound in a continued effort to prolong the contest.

Austin Davis entered as a pinch-runner for Henry George at second base, and Zac Vooletich executed a well-placed bunt that not only advanced Davis to third but also allowed Vooletich to reach safely, setting up runners at the corners with no outs. The Goldeyes opted to intentionally walk Knowles, loading the bases for Shumpert. The San Jacinto product delivered a scorching bouncing ball back up the middle into center field, sealing a walk-off victory for Sioux City. With the win, the Explorers evened the season series and improved their extra-inning record to 4-2 in the 2025 campaign.

Notes from the Booth:

-The Explorers have hit home runs in four straight games.

-Sioux City is 11-4 in one run games.

-Nick Shumpert has had two game winning RBI in the last six games.

-Abdiel Layer with a three RBI night pulled even with Josh Day with the team lead at 25.

-D'Shawn Knowles stole his 12 base and reached base for the 16th consecutive game.

-Sioux City is now 6-2 on Tuesday.

-The X's lead the league with 26 wins.

-Nate Gercken appeared in his organization leading 200th game.

