Explorers Mid-Week Fun Returns

June 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home from a six-game road trip tied for the most wins in the American Association and winners of seven of their last 10 games. The weather is getting warm and so are the Explorers and our promotions at Lewis and Clark Park. The three-game series starts tonight with game one of a three game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. and the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Join us for a warm summer night at the ballpark!

Explorers Opponent

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, June 24-26

Tuesday, June 24-7:05 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT: Fans can enjoy interactive trivia throughout the game and win prizes!

Wednesday, June 25-7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, June 26-7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products.

Following the series, the Explorers will head to Sioux Falls for a three-game series June 27-29. The big 4th of July week is just around the corner so make those plans now to join us for all the fireworks and fun at Lewis and Clark Park.

Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.