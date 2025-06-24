Seventh Inning Surge Sinks Canaries

Rosemont, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries took their first lead of the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon but a four-run response in the bottom half lifted the Chicago Dogs to a 6-4 victory at Impact Field.

Chicago opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the second inning but Mike Hart answered with a solo shot of his own in the third to even the score. The Dogs regained the lead with an RBI single in the fourth before Jabari Henry brought in a run on a groundout an inning later to tie it again.

Sioux Falls pulled ahead in the seventh when Calvin Estrada ripped a two-run double but the Dogs countered with a four-run frame in the bottom half to secure their fifth straight win.

Estrada and Trevor Achenbach each tallied two hits, while Estrada extended his hitting streak to 20 games, the longest by a Canaries player since 2021.

The Birds (23-18) will look to even the series on Wednesday at 6:30pm.







