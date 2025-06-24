Zeke Wood Signed by St.Louis Cardinals
June 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Cleburne, TX - Railroaders RHP Zeke Wood has officially been acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals organization on June 24th. He will report to the low-A affiliate Palm Beach first, before heading up to Double-A Springfield.
Wood is from Sulphur Springs, TX and attended Texas State University from 2021-2023. Wood pitched for the Tri-City Valley Cats in 2024, and was off to a terrific start in 2025 with Cleburne.
He made 19 appearances out of the bullpen and carried a 1-1 record with a perfect 3/3 in save opportunities. He had a 2.10 ERA, and struck out 33 batters in 21.1 innings pitched. We wish Zeke the best of luck in his future with the Cardinals.
