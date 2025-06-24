Tough Finish to Last Week, Even Bigger Homestand This Week

June 24, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - After the Railroaders won the first three games of the homestand against the Monarchs, Kansas City came back and won the final three to split the series. Saturday and Sunday were both decided by just one run, and Saturday's game went 11 innings.

Cleburne now has their biggest matchup of the year thus far coming up against the Lake Country DockHounds. Lake Country currently stands one game above the Railroaders for second place in the East, and this will be their first meeting of the 2025 campaign.

With great baseball, also comes great promotions for fans at La Moderna Field this week. The series opener on Tuesday night will be Tacos & Ritas served at the ballpark. Following that will be $1 hotdogs for hungry fans on Wednesday night. Thursday will be the staple Thirsty Thursday and Military Appreciation Night.

Who can forget about Firework Friday Night presented by La Moderna. Saturday night will be a special giveaway of Josh Jung World Series replica rings, along with God Bless Texas Night. We finish off the week Sunday with Pirates & Princess Night at the ballpark, along with Spike's Kids Club.

There is nowhere better to be this week for some great baseball and promotions at La Moderna Field. Get your tickets now at https://www.tixr.com/groups/railroaders.







